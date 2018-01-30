Trump clapping for himself becomes a thing

U.S. President Donald J. Trump claps during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2018 Getty Images)

President Trump kept clapping during his State of the Union address Tuesday. And clapping. And clapping. And clapping.

And Twitter noticed.

A President who claps for himself? — Greg Avis (@gregavis) January 31, 2018

One thing for sure: Trump claps more than other presidents — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) January 31, 2018

IF 👏🏻 TRUMP 👏🏻 CLAPS 👏🏻 INTO 👏🏻 THE 👏🏻 MIC 👏🏻 ONE 👏🏻 MORE 👏🏻 TIME...#SOTU — Jon Haworth (@JonHaworthSky) January 31, 2018

Trump claps like he’s trying to get everyone to do it with him in rhythm #SOTU — Mark Gagliardi (@MarkGags) January 31, 2018

Trump really wailing into the mic with those claps — Jeremy Tanner (@jeremy_tanner) January 31, 2018

It was a bad choice to drink every time Trump claps. #SOTU2018 — Danny Gardner (@DannyGNYC) January 31, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM