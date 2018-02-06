Trump: 'Disgraceful' that person in U.S. illegally killed Colts player Edwin Jackson

US President Donald Trump speaks at the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony on December 15, 2017 in Quantico, Virginia. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning tweeted about the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and the man suspected of driving drunk in the car accident that killed Jackson and his Uber driver on Sunday.

Indiana state police confirmed Monday that the man, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, had been deported twice and was in the country illegally.

Savala hit Jackson, 26, and Jeffrey Monroe, 54, Sunday morning, and police said his blood-alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.

Trump brought up border security and illegal immigration in his tweet about Jackson's death, writing: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration FAST!"

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Trump and Congress this week are debating immigration policy with a Feb. 8 budget deadline.

In a second tweet, Trump sent his condolences to Jackson's family, calling him "a wonderful young man."

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM