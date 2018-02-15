Trump orders flags to half-staff honoring Florida school shooting victims

The American flag above the White House is lowered to half staff following the shooting yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2018 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor victims of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 people were killed.

All public buildings and grounds should stay at half-staff until sunset on Feb. 19, Trump said in a presidential proclamation.

"Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida," said the proclamation.

The White House said Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. EST.

