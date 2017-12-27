Two best friends from Hawaii learn they are actually brothers after 60 years

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Pablo_K, Pablo_K)

Two men who have been friends since childhood recently learned they are brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane were born in Hawaii 15 months apart, KHON-TV reported. The duo met in 6th grade and have been friends for 60 years. While they've shared a very close bond, they never thought they were related, until a DNA website revealed their relationship.

Robinson was adopted, and Macfarlane did not know who his father was, so the pair were always searching individually for information on their families.

For years, Macfarlane tried unsuccessfully to find clues about his father. With the help of his daughter, they began sifting through matches he got on a DNA website, KHON-TV reported.

One of the top matches was username Robi737. Macfarlane-Flores told KHON-TV, that her father's best friend, Robinson, flew 737s for Aloha Airlines, and his nickname was Robi.

The pair soon learned that they shared a birth mother, AP reported.

"It was a shock," Macfarlane told KHON-TV.

The duo shared the news with family on Saturday, KHON-TV reported. They plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

"This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having," Robinson told the TV station.

