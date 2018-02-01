Van carrying gas tanks plows into pedestrians in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (AP) - A minivan has plowed into a busy pedestrian area in downtown Shanghai, hospitalizing 18 people.

Local media reports say the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas when it veered into a sidewalk near People's Park in central Shanghai. The cause is under investigation.

Videos on social media show people lying unconscious on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe and firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze inside the van.

Stay with us for the latest on this story.

© 2018 Associated Press