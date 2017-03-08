National Consumer Protection Week teaches residents how to protect themselves

Scam Alert (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA (WVEC) -- It is National Consumer Protection Week, and Attorney General Mark Herring is urging residents to keep an eye out, and protect themselves against scams and frauds.

The scams may occur in-person, online, or over the phone.

According to a 2015 survey, approximately 25 million Americans lost around $7.4 billion to phone scams alone.

Each day this week Attorney General Herring will be focusing on a different type of scam:

Monday Deceptive Advertising and conduct

Tuesday Predatory lending, including payday loans, online, car title, and open-end loans

Wednesday Scams and frauds, in-person, online, or on the phone

Thursday Door-to-door sales

Friday Pawnshops







"The oldest advice is still the best: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Virginians should be extremely suspicious of any calls, emails, or contacts during which someone promises money or goods for nothing in return," said Attorney General Herring. "Be especially wary of scams that require you to send money or pay anything up front. That's a dead giveaway that the person on the other end of the line or the email is just trying to separate you from your money."

"Scammers thrive on pressure, pushing you into making a decision right then and there. But if you arm yourself with information and stay calm and confident, you can protect yourself and your wallet."

Some of the scams that seem to be most common in Virginia include Grandparent/Relative Scams, IRS Scams, Lottery and Sweepstakes Scams, and Government/Utility Scams.

Grandparent/Relative Scams are when the suspect contacts the victim claiming to be a relative in need of help. They may also contact you claiming to be representing a relative. The con artist will then ask for money to help your loved one.

Some tips to avoid the Grandparent/Relative Scams include:

Beware of any urgent requests for funds.

Before sending funds, contact the relative independently to verify the story.

This scam usually requires a wire transfer. Never wire money to someone you don't know.

Watch out for late night calls made at a time when they hope to confuse potential elderly victims.

IRS Scams are when a suspect contacts a victim claiming to work for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They will then try to trick the victim into making various payments for unpaid taxes. The scammers may sound convincing and official, they may even provide fake badge numbers, or personal information about the victim. The suspect often times has masks that make their caller ID appear as the IRS. Emails may also have government seals and logos on them.

Five things scammers will do but the IRS will NEVER do:

Call to demand immediate payment or call about taxes owed without having first mailed a bill. Demand that someone pay taxes without giving the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed. Require a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card. Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Threaten to involve police or other law-enforcement to make an arrest for non-payment.

Lottery and Sweepstakes Scams are when scammers call a victim pretending that they have won a sweepstakes, but the victim must first pay a fee before they can claim their prize. The notice may come by mail, phone, email, text, or even social media. The victim will be asked to pay a fee to cover insurance costs, government taxes, bank fees, or some other fee.

The con artist will have the victim call a number to get information on their winnings, the number will typically begin with 1-900. These numbers charge a premium rate. They will then attempt to keep the victim on the line for as long as possible in order to run up a hefty charge. The suspects may even have the victim call a second premium rate number.

Red flags to look out for with lottery and sweepstakes scams:

You are asked to respond quickly or risk missing out.

You are told you have won a lottery or sweepstakes that you never entered.

The scammer tells you to keep your winnings private or confidential, to "maintain security."

You are told that you must pay money upfront to receive your winnings.

Government/Utility Imposter Scams are when a scammer sends a letter, email, or phone call pretending to be a representative of a government agency or one of their utility companies. The suspect will even use fake identification, and a spoofed phone number with fake caller ID to fool the victim. The suspect will then lead the victim to believe that they will be arrested or will have a utility, like water, cut off if they do not comply.

Attorney General Mark Herring says to be careful, and to remember these tips so that you do not become a victim of a scam:

Never wire money or send cash or a pre-paid card.

Don't give the caller any of your financial or other personal information.

Don't trust a name or number you don't recognize.

Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don't answer numbers you don't know.

If the offer seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is.

Be wary of requests for fees or payment in advance.

Know who you are dealing with at all times.

Scammers want your private information, don't give it to them.

Be wary of untraceable payment methods, like wire transfers or cash payments.

Look out for grammatical errors or poor production values.

Be on the lookout for suspicious email domains and web addresses.

To learn more about National Consumer Protection Week, visit the website here.

