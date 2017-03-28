WVEC
Nationals: Trump declined invite for opening day 1st pitch

Associated Press , WVEC 4:09 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.
          
A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week's game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.
          
Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.
          
President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals' opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.

© 2017 Associated Press


