Navy assessment calls for 355-ship fleet

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Happy days could be here again for Hampton Roads shipyards.

The Navy fleet currently stands at 274 ships. President Donald Trump campaigned on a 350-ship fleet. And the Navy's new Force Structure Assessment calls for 355.

"And I've asked for the Congressional Budget Office to give us a pathway for 15 years, 20 years, 25 years and 30 years," said Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va., 1st District). "So we're going to look at how can we most efficiently get there?"

Wittman is currently touring shipbuilding facilities on the Gulf Coast, in his new role as chairman of the House Seapower and Projection Forces subcommittee.

To reach 355, that panel must figure out what type of ships, a timetable for building them, and convincing fellow lawmakers who want to cut the budget, to pay for them.

Wittman is confident.

"So we want to make sure we get it right," he said. "But I don't think there's a reason why we can't come within that 15 to 30 year time-frame and get these ships to the fleet and do it as efficiently as possible."

Wittman said his subcommittee will hold a hearing on this very subject on May 8.

"For our industry, it would be a completely good news story," said Virginia Ship Repair Association President Bill Crow. His member shipyards have had to lay off hundreds of workers as a result of sequestration and continuing resolutions in recent years. He says a new fleet buildup would instill confidence for his companies. And as a retired Navy captain he says it would be the right thing to do for the nation.

"The more ships that we would have, the better off that I would think that we would be," he said. "Because we are not nearly meeting the demands and requirements that are out there as we possibly could be if those numbers were to increase."

The fleet will grow by at least one ship this year, with the commissioning of the Newport News Shipbuilding-built aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford. According to the commissioning's homepage, the Navy hasn't set a date yet.

