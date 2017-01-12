Navy SEAL monument could be coming to Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Plans have been revealed to bring a Navy SEAL monument to the Virginia Beach boardwalk.

The monument would stand at 38th St. and would focus the SEAL heritage.

The charge for the monument is being lead by Retired Navy SEAL Captain Rick Woolard.

"This is the perfect site for it," said Captain Woolard. "It's not the most heavily tourist trafficked place at the beach, but it's a very dignified spot."

The monument would include a stone wall capped with granite.

The history of the Navy SEALS and their predecessors would be inscribed on the monument, along with a star for every SEAL and a paw print for every SEAL war dog killed in the line of duty.

"There's nothing to compete with it," said Captain Woolard. "It's going to look just great."

If city council approves the monument construction could begin in as soon as a month. A grand opening would then be held on Memorial Day.

(© 2017 WVEC)