Navy sending ships to aid Harvey efforts

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are home in Virginia after a successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th fleets. (Photo: Mike Gooding, 13News Now)

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sending two ships to provide humanitarian aid to areas affected by Harvey.

News outlets report that the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill are set to depart Virginia for the Gulf Coast on Thursday.

The ships can provide medical support and maritime security, among other things.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is sending five swift water rescue teams to help out. The state’s Department of Public Safety says the teams can conduct a variety of rescues, including using small boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes.

Harvey initially came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas on Friday, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston.

