N.C. Gov. Cooper addressing state preparation for Hurricane Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVEC) -- Governor Roy Cooper is holding a press conference on the state's preparation for Hurricane Irma Friday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry are speaking at the Emergency Operations Center.

On Wednesday, Cooper declared a state of emergency and it went into effect Thursday morning at 8 a.m..

.@NC_Governor Cooper: still 5 days or so away from feeling #irmaNC impacts; not too soon to get ready; much we do not know yet — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 6, 2017

According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma is expected to hit North Carolina by Monday.

It's not too early to get ready. https://t.co/OYEamI64du — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 6, 2017

