N.C. Gov. Cooper addressing state preparation for Hurricane Irma

September 08, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVEC) -- Governor Roy Cooper is holding a press conference on the state's preparation for Hurricane Irma Friday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry are speaking at the Emergency Operations Center.

On Wednesday, Cooper declared a state of emergency and it went into effect Thursday morning at 8 a.m..

According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma is expected to hit North Carolina by Monday.

 

