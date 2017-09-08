N.C. Gov. Cooper addressing state preparation for Hurricane Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. (WVEC) -- Governor Roy Cooper is holding a press conference on the state's preparation for Hurricane Irma Friday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry are speaking at the Emergency Operations Center.
On Wednesday, Cooper declared a state of emergency and it went into effect Thursday morning at 8 a.m..
.@NC_Governor Cooper: still 5 days or so away from feeling #irmaNC impacts; not too soon to get ready; much we do not know yet— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 6, 2017
According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma is expected to hit North Carolina by Monday.
It's not too early to get ready. https://t.co/OYEamI64du— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 6, 2017
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs