NC House member sued over public records requests

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina resident unhappy with responses to his records requests by a legislator is now suing the state House member for those documents.



The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union represents Craig Merrill of Kitty Hawk in his lawsuit filed Thursday against first-term Republican Rep. Beverly Boswell.



The lawsuit alleges Boswell has declined repeatedly to provide "official communications" between her office and people and businesses within her coastal district.



Attached to the lawsuit are emails in which Boswell's office or an attorney for House Speaker Tim Moore told Merrill those documents and communications aren't public records under legislative immunity. But ACLU attorney Chris Brook writes in the Wake County lawsuit that laws cited by Moore's attorney don't govern the records sought by Merrill.

