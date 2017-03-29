NC lawmakers announce deal on HB2 standoff

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

North Carolina Republican lawmakers say they have an agreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill."



GOP leaders announced Wednesday night that the new legislation would be debated and voted on Thursday. Details about the replacement weren't immediately available. It's also unclear whether there were enough House and Senate votes to pass it. Cooper didn't immediately comment.



Republican lawmakers and Cooper have sought an agreement by this week because the NCAA was poised to deny championship events to the state unless changes were made to the law known as House Bill 2. HB2 has prompted some businesses to halt expansions and entertainers to cancel concerts in the state.



Leaders of national and state gay rights groups said they are opposed to any legislation that essentially doesn't repeal HB2 completely and nothing else.

