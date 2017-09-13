N.C. offering reward for information about woman missing since 2015

(Photo: Perquimans Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)

PERQUIMANS Co. N.C. (WVEC) -- Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information of a woman missing since 2015.

Karen Bosta, 39, was last seen May 31, 2015 leaving a Food Lion formerly located at North Broad Street and Coke Avenue in Edenton.

She is 5'3" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say she stopped responding to calls and texts on May 30 and the last ping on her cell phone lead them to a neighborhood in the county. Her phone was never located.

To receive the reward, the information must lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office at 252-426-5615.

