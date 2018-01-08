NC officials debate definition of 'commercial fisherman'

File photo of a fly fisherman (Photo: creighton359, creighton359)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials are trying to figure how to describe commercial fishermen, who complain that anglers are getting licenses so they can catch more fish than is allowed.



The chairman of the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission tells the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, that the evidence is in the numbers.



Chairman Sam Corbett says that in 2017, nearly 3,000 licensed fishermen sold seafood to dealers totaling nearly 60 million pounds worth $94 million. But about 4,000 others who bought commercial licenses didn't sell to a seafood dealer.



A committee will meet Thursday in Morehead City to discuss who should be allowed to get a commercial license. Corbett says the report will go to the state's commission and then to state lawmakers.



Representatives of other fishing groups oppose the plan.

