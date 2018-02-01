NC school board delays choosing operator for takeover school

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina's school officials are going to keep looking for a company to run the first academically low-performing school to be taken away from its local school board.



The State Board of Education decided Thursday to allow another two months to search for the right school manager after the first two to step forward didn't meet expectations.



Independent evaluations determined that neither North Carolina-based Achievement for All Children nor Michigan-based Romine Group appeared ready to take over and turn around Southside Ashpole Elementary in Robeson County.



The deadline for picking a school operator was supposed to be later this month.



The state school board expects to select five low-performing schools in the coming years that will be transferred to what the state is calling the new Innovative School District.

© 2018 Associated Press