NC worker charged over missing financial transaction files

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An employee of North Carolina's state treasurer is accused of stealing files containing information about financial transactions.



Multiple media organizations report that the woman was charged with two counts of embezzling state property. A call to a listed telephone number for 40-year-old Tanika Lucas of Raleigh rang unanswered Sunday.



Records show Lucas was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. A warrant describes Lucas as an administrative assistant in the state treasurer's department.



Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the files contained information about state financial transaction and haven't yet been recovered. Freeman said it was not yet clear why someone would want the files that were stored in a secure area.



