NCDOT Safety Patrol drivers save child's life on roadside

North Carolina Department of Transportation (Photo: NCDOT)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Two drivers with North Carolina's Incident Management Assistant Patrol are being credited with saving a child's life.



The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release on Friday that the drivers saw a woman standing outside her car on Interstate 73 near mile marker 100. When they reached her, the woman said her child was choking on the seat belt.



Driver Robert Remini said he and fellow driver Denny Thrift tried to free the child by pulling on the belt, but it didn't work. Remini then retrieved a seat belt cutter and freed the child. Emergency personnel soon arrived and treated the child before the two continued on their travel.



The incident occurred on Monday.



