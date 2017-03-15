Neighbors call 911 after seeing smoke coming from home

James City County fire truck (Photo: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a house fire, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened on DeLafayette Street.

Neighbors called 911 after they saw smoke coming from a nearby home just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and immediately searched the home to see if anyone was inside. When no one was found, crews put out the small kitchen fire.

The homeowner was found afterwards, safely out of the area.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

