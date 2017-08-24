New aircraft carrier Enterprise's first cut of steel ceremony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries is hosting a ceremonial first-cut-of-steel to kick off the construction of the new aircraft carrier, Enterprise, on Thursday.

The ceremony is at 2:30 p.m. at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Two of the ship's sponsors, and Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are expected to participate in the event.

The Enterprise is the third ship of the Gerald R. Ford class, which is expected to replace the Nimitz-class carriers.

The Ford features a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies.

Each Ford-class ship will operate with a smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier and will provide $4 billion in total ownership cost savings for the Navy.

