YORK COUNTY, VA. (WVEC) -- They voiced their concerns, and VDOT listened.



Illegal turns are a growing problem near a York County shopping center, despite a traffic sign.



Drivers took their concerns to social media and eventually VDOT.



Now, there is a barrier by the Grafton Shoppes.



VDOT officials say the problem is that many drivers leave the complex turning left on Oriana Road, or make a left turn from Oriana Road into the complex.



Both are illegal.



VDOT’s Williamsburg Residency administrator Rossie Carroll says hearing residents cries for help prompted them to do a traffic study in October. After their investigation, they put delineators on Oriana Road.



Carroll says there have been many near-misses, but no reported accidents.



He says with the traffic sign and new barriers, it's now a matter of enforcement.



Many residents are relieved.



Andrea LeClair says her head at times is on a swivel.



“It's clearly marked and people do it,” LeClair says.



LeClair is also worried the new barriers won’t stop drivers from making the illegal turn.



“I do appreciate them coming out and listening to the community but I'm not sure it will be a complete success unless it is enforced,” LeClair stresses.

