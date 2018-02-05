New bill could ban all cell phone use while driving

Businessman talking on cell phone while driving and overtaking, not paying attention to the road and traffic. (Photo: kasto80, kasto80)

(WVEC) -- Between 2016 and 2017 traffic fatalities in Virginia have increased by 11 percent. One of the major reasons why, too many distracted drivers.

There is a new proposed state bill that would ban all hand held phone use while driving.

"I did get into an accident not too long ago where somebody rear ended me, so I guess they were on their phone not paying attention. I would prefer if they would pay attention to the road instead of their phones," said one Kempsville woman.

The National Safety Council estimates that at least 25 percent of all crashes can be attributed to distracted driving. That's why the HB181 bill was proposed.

"As you are holding it in your hand, putting it up to your ear and talking with it, any type of manipulation of that phone, it broadens that and gives law enforcement a way to enforce it and I love that the law enforcement community is behind it as well," said Bryan Marangoni with Drive Smart of Virginia.

Currently 15 states have already made all hand held phone use illegal while driving. David Murray says he'd love to see Virginia join the club.

"There are other people on the road, you have to be considerate of others, it takes a second to totally derail someone's life," said Murray.

If this bill did become law the fine could be up to $500 dollars.

"Definitely with having a fee or fine or something that might drive it home a little bit more," said Carin White. "I have a teenage daughter and that's one of my big concerns, something we taught her, do not talk on the phone."

George Jacobs said blue tooth is the only way to chat and drive. He remained hands free even when he's not in the car, always wearing a headset.

"If you want to call anyone in your directory say, 'call' and it says, 'who do you want to call,' and it connects them," said George Jacobs.

Even drivers who do use their hands to talk on the phone say this bill makes sense.

"Sometimes I'll start to go slower and you can tell the cars behind me are getting annoyed," said Debra Freeman, describing how she loses attention while on the phone in the car.

HB181 could be voted on in the House as early as this Thursday, then it would move on to the senate.

