New Chamber of Commerce for black community is Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton Roads area has a new chamber of commerce that focuses on helping the black community.

Black Brand is a chamber of commerce and business association that wants to work with black businesses to help fix problems in the African American community.

According to research by Target Market News, African Americans spend around $10 billion annually in Hampton Roads. Black Brand believes African Americans should spend more of their money at black businesses that support the community.

Clarence Harris is a business owner and member of Black Brand. He says, "when we are putting our dollars back out we want to see that investment come back in."

In the next 10 years Black Brand plans to open black owned grocery stores, schools, and banks to help develop the community.

Harris is a member of the Hampton Roads Chamber and Black Brand and says both are greatly need. He believes the Hampton Roads Chamber is a great resource for his business and is excited for his future with Black Brand.

"Just seeing this stategic vision and where they want to go and all the players involved I was like okay this organization is serious and they're going to be doing great things," said Harris.

To find out more about Black Brand visit their website.