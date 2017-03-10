New leader at the helm of world's largest naval base

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Captain Rich McDaniel assumed command of Naval Station Norfolk, Friday.

It is of course a place that has sent sailors, ships and aircrafts to every conflict the United States, and has fought conflicts dating back to Wold War I, including today's fight with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

It was June 28, 1917, when President Woodrow Wilson issued the proclamation to purchase the former Jamestown Exposition site at Sewells' Point that paved the way for what was then to be called the Naval Operating Base.

Today, another important milestone, as the 47th commanding officer took charge.

McDaniel who has served the last year-and-a-half as executive officer, knows full well it takes a team to make this place tick.

He paid tribute to the 65,000 active duty personnel and civil servants who come to work every day here and get the job done.

"It's a beautifully orchestrated machine, how they come, they give," said McDaniel. "They're wonderfully trained. They're smart, these young sailors, no kidding, they're incredibly talented.

It was also time to say goodbye to the former C.O., Captain Doug Beaver, who is retiring after 27 years' service,.

"The bottom line is, I've bee one lucky dude," he said.

In all, the Navy is planning some 35 different events to celebrate Naval Station Norfolk's 100th anniversary, both at the base and throughout the community.

