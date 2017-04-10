New service from USPS meant to ensure delivery

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's an issue we've followed closely: People in our area say they are not receiving their packages or mail from the U.S. Postal Service.

They say it is either stolen off their porch, or simply never delivered.

A new program created by the USPS is hoping to put a stop to that problem.

For many in Ghent, missing packages or mail isn't anything out of the ordinary.

"I just don't know what happens to them," said resident Caroline Langdon. "It's kind of like, 'The Mystery of the Missing Letter' thing."

Caroline's missing mail has become so bad, she it's getting to the point she tries to avoid using USPS entirely.

But a new program called "informed delivery" may change her mind.

The way it works is a digital scan is taken of the address side of the mail, which is something already part of the automation process. Then the pictures will be emailed to your account, giving you peace of mind the letter is waiting in your mailbox.

The goal is to cut down on identity theft for customers.

"Them trying to innovate is a good sign, I hope it works," Caroline said. "But I hope they expand it into packages, that seems to be critical."

The USPS told 13News Now that the post office may eventually expand to scan packages as well, but it is not available at this time.

The free service is already available for some ZIP codes, and will be expanded nationwide starting on Friday. You can sign up for the service by visiting the USPS website.

© 2017 WVEC-TV