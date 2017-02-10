New shuttle hopes to connect Ghent breweries

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Hopping from one brewery to the next could get easier for customers in Ghent.



A new shuttle-type service is making a debut next month in Norfolk and depending how it test runs, it could become a regular service.

"There's a lot of people around here who are hungry to do cool things and see stuff happening," said Paul Rice, co-founder of NFK Hopper.

He said the shuttle is hitting the Ghent area in March. It'll hop around four different breweries on a one day tour: Coelacanth, O'Connor, Rip Rap, and Bold Mariner.

"I want people to get a great experience out of it. I want them to just have a blast and a good time but I also want people to know there's a lot happening here in Norfolk," said Rice.

He and his partners say really came about as a way to not only connect the different breweries together, but also to relieve people from having to drive around if they want to hop from one to the next.

Rice said this one day event on March 25 will be a good test run for them to see how to proceed onto the next phase of the project.

"In the future we hope that this is an every weekend thing, at least in the summer because there's always a lot going on in Norfolk and I think there's a lot of people who want to take part in that," said Rice.

To learn more about the event, check out their Facebook page.



(© 2017 WVEC)