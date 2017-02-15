Newport News bridge is one of 56,000 that don't meet safety standards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- There are nearly 56,000 bridges in the U.S. right now that don't meet safety standards.



Chances are you drive over a few of them every day.



The new report from The American Road and Transportation Builders Association lists three Hampton Roads bridges as the “Top Most Traveled Structurally Deficient Bridges in Virginia”.



I-264 over Lynnhaven Parkway, I-64 over Northampton Boulevard and Fort Eustis Boulevard over the Newport News reservoir.



The list is based on Transportation Department data.



The department scores bridges on a nine-point scale.



Director of Engineering for the city of Newport News Everett Skipper, says Route 105 (Fort Eustis Blvd) Bridge sits at a 4.



Fixing the Newport News bridge alone will cost more than $19 million dollars



However, according to VDOT and city officials, because a bridge is “structurally deficient” does not mean it's going to collapse or that it is unsafe.



“The bridge is safe to drive on,” Everett says. “At a four, it's not ready to fall, but it starts at a 10 and we like to keep it that way.”



Work has already started to fix the Fort Eustis Boulevard bridge.



Preliminary work started in 2015.



There are two other bridges in Newport News that are listed as structurally deficient, the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge and Lake Maury Bridge.



“It can be confusing because you hear deficient and think we have to replace it today, but no,” Everett says. “If there is a threat then we close it.”



Read the complete list of the Top Most Traveled Structurally Deficient Bridges in Virginia here.



Read more on the project status on Route 105 (Fort Eustis Blvd) Bridge over the Newport News (Lee Hall) Reservoir Replacement Project here.

