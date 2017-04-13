Newport News budget

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Newport News Forrest Dr. incident
-
Spicer: U.S. dropped MOAB on ISIS caves
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
VERIFY: Weed World Candies
-
Fire at scrap yard
-
8-year-old boy drives to McDonald's for cheeseburger
-
Bond Denied for Guard Charged in Killing of Pokemon Go Player
-
Express Lanes on I-64
More Stories
-
Hampton shooting leaves two people injuredApr 13, 2017, 9:19 p.m.
-
Newport News proposed budget raises pay for city…Apr 13, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Cooler weather to end the weekFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.