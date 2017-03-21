Newport News demands traffic study for new CNU dorms

GFX CNU ACADEMICS.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Not so fast on plans for a new dorm for Christopher Newport University students.



Newport News city leaders say a traffic study is needed first.



That's because there are worries a new dorm will bring even more traffic to the already-congested Warwick Boulevard.



According to University spokesperson Tom Kramer, the new building would sit right where the post office sits on Hiden boulevard.



CNU needs a conditional use permit.



Newport News’ Communications and Media Relations Manager tells 13News Now, because there would be a significant change in the use of the property, the city needs a traffic impact analysis from CNU.



The city reinforces in an email, “We do not know or assume that this particular proposed new use will negatively affect traffic in the area, but we need the traffic analysis done to show what the effect will be if any,” and “we require traffic studies any time there is such a change in use of a parcel.”



But according to Kramer, they don't think there will be any additional traffic at all.



Kramer tells 13News Now over the phone, a new building on Hiden will likely take traffic off the roads because students who currently live off-campus would move back on campus.



Several residents who live in the area are a little hesitant.



Nearly 40- years after buying a home in Hidenwood, Glenda Walker still sees changes happening all around her neighborhood.



As far as traffic, she says it’s been a gradual increase over the years.



“A new dorm will make a difference, but we will have to adjust,” Walker says.



Walker lives next to CNU.



When she heard the university's plan to expand even closer to her home, she wasn't surprised.



“Of course I don't want it to change but I think when I moved here I knew it would it happen,” Walker says.



Right now, there is no timeline on when CNU will complete the traffic study.



When it is done, it goes to the city's planning commission. Planning commission will make a recommendation to city council. City council will make the final decision on whether to approve the conditional use permit or not.

© 2017 WVEC-TV