Newport News fatal accident involving pedestrian

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- According to authorities, an accident in Newport News killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Police received a call at 10:14 a.m., about an accident in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard near Bruton Avenue.

Upon arrival, an adult male victim was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male was struck by a vehicle traveling east on J Clyde Morris Boulevard. The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

There were no reported injuries from the driver of the vehicle.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted on J Clyde Morris Boulevard at Thimble Shoals. Traffic will be diverted for some time due to the investigation.

The Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating this accident.

No further information was released.

