Newport News Firehouse Subs location to give free sub to Vets, active military

Firehouse Subs (Photo: Laura Kalcheff, This image is subject to copyright.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally owned Firehouse Subs will be offering a free medium sub, with the purchase of a medium sub, to all veterans and active military members, Friday.

The sandwich shop is owned by Tyrone and Desiree Hodges. Both are veterans who served in the Army for 30+ years. Three of their children have followed in their footsteps and served, or are currently serving in the military.

The owners have designated March 10 Military Appreciation Day. All who have served, or are currently serving will be able to grab a free medium sub, with purchase of a medium sub.

Hodges' Firehouse Subs is located at 2 Hiden Blvd. and will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. This offer is exclusive to this location.

A valid military I.D. will be required at the time of purchase.

