Newport News Kohl's evacuated due to bomb threat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A clothing store was evacuated after a bomb threat was made Friday afternoon.

A Kohl's employee called police after a co-worker said a strange man said there was a bomb inside of a book bag in the store.

Police arrived at the store on Bland Blvd. just after 2:30 p.m.

The store was evacuated while police and fire investigated the threat.

No one was injured and no device has been located at this time.

