WVEC
Close

Newport News Kohl's evacuated due to bomb threat

Staff , WVEC 4:32 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A clothing store was evacuated after a bomb threat was made Friday afternoon. 

A Kohl's employee called police after a co-worker said a strange man said there was a bomb inside of a book bag in the store. 

Police arrived at the store on Bland Blvd. just after 2:30 p.m. 

The store was evacuated while police and fire investigated the threat.

No one was injured and no device has been located at this time.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories