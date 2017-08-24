Newport News man arrested for brandishing firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man was arrested for brandishing a gun on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched at 9:48 p.m. to the 3800 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to disorderly conduct.

The reporting person, Ricky Hines, 27, claimed his girlfriend stole money from his pants pocket and was refusing to leave the apartment.

According to police, the argument over money was still ongoing and at 10:46 p.m. officers were dispatched to the same residence for an individual with a gun.

Authorities were able to separate the parties, and the investigation revealed Ricky Hines was the primary aggressor threatening to kill the victim while pointing a gun.

Hines was taken into custody and transported to Newport News City Jail for brandishing a firearm.

