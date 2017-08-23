Newport News man shot, drove himself to hospital

Police lights.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot and drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Newport News man was sitting in his vehicle in the Aqueduct Apartment complex when an unknown black male approached.

The victim reported that the suspect demanded what he had and they exchanged words. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim drove himself to a nearby hospital where police were called.

He was transferred from the first hospital to another for treatment of his gunshot wounds in his elbow and buttocks area.

The victim's status is unknown at this time and police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

