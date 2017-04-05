Newport News man used Facebook Messenger to get child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, Wednesday.

According to a statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, Ernesto Rodriguez Hernandez used two underage girls to produce images of child pornography.

Hernandez spoke with Jane Doe 1 through Facebook Messenger. He received pornographic images of Jane Doe 1 through the messaging app.

In December 2016, police served Hernandez with a search warrant for his home, they took his computers and any other device that could store media. An examination of those items revealed videos and images of child pornography. Including some of another underage victim, Jane Doe 2.

Hernandez faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of 30 years on each count. He will be sentenced on July 12.

