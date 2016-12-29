Newport News Police called to a crash, find a gunshot victim

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a traffic crash, but when they arrived they found out that one of the passengers had been shot in the head.

The incident occurred on the night of December 23rd.

Officials were called to the 11700 block of Jefferson Ave. near Pilot House Dr. for a traffic crash.

When officers arrived on scene they saw the driver and rear passenger outside of the car. When they approached the vehicle they found a front seat passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

An investigation had revealed that an unknown vehicle pulled up beside the victims and fired multiple shots into the rear passenger window.

The driver of the crashed vehicle, and the other passenger were not hurt.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.