Newport News police investigate after 17-year-old shot, killed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a homicide at 32nd Street and Marshall Avenue on Monday.

Officers were notified of the shooting at 4:22 p.m. Once on the scene, police found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

