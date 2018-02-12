Newport News police investigate after 17-year-old shot, killed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a homicide at 32nd Street and Marshall Avenue on Monday.
Officers were notified of the shooting at 4:22 p.m. Once on the scene, police found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
The teen was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
