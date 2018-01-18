Newport News Police K-9 Unit welcomes 4 new recruits

(Photo: Newport News Police K-9 Unit Facebook)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Newport News Police Department welcomed a few new furry recruits on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, Taz, Chaos, Kane and Jakk are the newest members of the Newport News Police K-9 Unit.

They have been paired with their handlers, renamed, and given a specialization after a full day of testing and re-testing.

Official training begins on Monday.

Jakk, a 1-year-old German Shepard from Poland will be a dual purpose canine trained in both patrol and bomb detection. He has been paired with MPO Ruhlen.

Meet Jakk, one of the newest members of the Newport News Police K-9 Unit on January 18, 2018 (Photo: Newport News Police K-9 Unit Facebook)

MPO Jeff Wright is paired up with Taz, a 13-month-old pup specializing in patrol and bomb detection. Taz comes from Malinois, Poland.

Meet Taz, one of the newest members of the Newport News Police K-9 Unit on January 18, 2018 (Photo: Newport News Police K-9 Unit Facebook)

K-9 Kane is a 13-month-old who will serve as a dual purpose canine specializing in patrol and narcotics detection. He has been paired with Officer Jefferson.

Meet Kane, one of the newest members of the Newport News Police K-9 Unit on January 18, 2018 (Photo: Newport News Police K-9 Unit Facebook)

Officer Carter wil work with Chaos. K-9 Chaos is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepard from the Netherlands. He will be trained in patrol.

Meet Chaos, one of the newest members of the Newport News Police K-9 Unit on January 18, 2018 (Photo: Newport News Police K-9 Unit Facebook)

The dog's original names were Johnny, Kimon, Cimbo and Quando.

Newport News Police K-9 Unit shared these training videos to its Facebook page.

Congratulations to the new recruits and their handlers!

