Newport News Police K-9 Unit welcomes 4 new recruits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Newport News Police Department welcomed a few new furry recruits on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, Taz, Chaos, Kane and Jakk are the newest members of the Newport News Police K-9 Unit.
They have been paired with their handlers, renamed, and given a specialization after a full day of testing and re-testing.
Official training begins on Monday.
Jakk, a 1-year-old German Shepard from Poland will be a dual purpose canine trained in both patrol and bomb detection. He has been paired with MPO Ruhlen.
MPO Jeff Wright is paired up with Taz, a 13-month-old pup specializing in patrol and bomb detection. Taz comes from Malinois, Poland.
K-9 Kane is a 13-month-old who will serve as a dual purpose canine specializing in patrol and narcotics detection. He has been paired with Officer Jefferson.
Officer Carter wil work with Chaos. K-9 Chaos is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepard from the Netherlands. He will be trained in patrol.
The dog's original names were Johnny, Kimon, Cimbo and Quando.
Newport News Police K-9 Unit shared these training videos to its Facebook page.
Congratulations to the new recruits and their handlers!
