Newport News Police: Man shot in the butt while walking into his home

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 10:11 PM. EST March 07, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was shot  in the butt while walking into his home, Tuesday night. 

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Leo Crt. around 9:17 p.m. 

Officials arrived on scene and located the victim. 

The suspects have been described as two unknown black men. 

The victim was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are currently investigating. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


