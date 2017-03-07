Newport News Police: Man shot in the butt while walking into his home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was shot in the butt while walking into his home, Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Leo Crt. around 9:17 p.m.

Officials arrived on scene and located the victim.

The suspects have been described as two unknown black men.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating.

