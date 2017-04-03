Newport News police officer dies following off-duty accident

MPO Ryder (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Police Department is mourning the loss of Master Police officer Kevin Ryder.

MPO Ryder joined the department in July 1995. He served the force for over 21 years as a patrol officer and field training officer.

In March 2017, MPO Ryder sustained serious injuries in an off-duty accident. He was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive. He later passed away from those injuries on Saturday, April 1.

The Police Department described MPO Ryder as "a big man, with an even bigger heart."

"Officer Ryder's untimely passing has saddened the entire family of the NNPD," said Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers. "He was widely known as subject matter expert on firearms within our agency and beyond, and was always willing to offer assistance and knowledge to others. Kevin was approachable, and had a calm demeanor that removed the natural anxiety that could arrive from his large physical stature. He is going to be missed by his peers very much, and we want his family to know that we're mourning with them over his loss."

The department asks that everyone keep MPO Ryder's family and friends in their thoughts.

