WVEC
Close

Newport News Police search for missing man with Alzheimers

Staff , WVEC 10:48 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching a missing endangered man. 

83-year-old Gerardo Lynch has Alzheimers. He was last seen around 12:15 p.m. Friday. 

Lynch was last seen wearing grey and orange shoes, blue jeans, a grey shirt, a grey plaid jacket, and a blue ball cap that has a "NY" logo on it. 

Lynch may be traveling in a black 2011 Kia Sedona with South Carolina plates that read "GTH-786." 

If you know where Mr. Lynch is, or have seen him, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories