Newport News Police search for missing man with Alzheimers

Gerado Lynch (Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching a missing endangered man.

83-year-old Gerardo Lynch has Alzheimers. He was last seen around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Lynch was last seen wearing grey and orange shoes, blue jeans, a grey shirt, a grey plaid jacket, and a blue ball cap that has a "NY" logo on it.

Lynch may be traveling in a black 2011 Kia Sedona with South Carolina plates that read "GTH-786."

If you know where Mr. Lynch is, or have seen him, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

