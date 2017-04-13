Newport News proposed budget raises pay for city workers, teachers plead for pay

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News city leaders held a public hearing Thursday night at the Denbigh Community Center on their proposed 2018 fiscal year's budget.

One thing in the budget people were happy to see was that taxes aren't going up. Also, city employees are getting, on average, a 3 percent raise.



The $866 million breakdown shows schools are getting the biggest percentage of money.

The city is giving nearly a quarter of the budget to Newport News Public Schools, which is about $118 million. That's their part in covering the school board's proposed budget of $309.9 million.



But, the school board is asking for an additional $5 million. Mayor McKinley Price said the city is proposing $2.4 million.

That new money will come from reducing debt service funding.

"We understand that everybody's tight for money and so are we. The main thing I want to get out there tonight is that how the money is allocated is up to the school board, not to us," said Mayor Price.

Many educators and concerned community members came to plead city council for more money so teachers can get raises.

"We are working ourselves to the bone for it," one teacher said in front of council.

Students also came to support their teachers.

"They spend all of their days working so hard for us and I'm really proud of them and I believe they deserve to not be financially struggling," said a 16-year-old Denbigh High School student.

According to the school board's proposal, the extra money will help with a 3 percent raise for employees and adjust salaries anywhere between 3.4 percent to 4.8 percent depending on experience.

"I think we need to stop debating and give the school system the money they're requesting," said Paul Bowes, a Newport News resident.

The proposed budget also focuses heavily on public safety, giving about $82 million of that to police, fire, and emergency management.



However, storm water, sewer, and water fees will be going up.



Water and sewer fees will go from a flat rate to meter-based.



For a typical household, storm water will increase by $4.20 per year, sewer fees by $6 per year, and water fees by $12 per year.



Council is expected to adopt a budget on May 9.

