Newport News Shipbuilding prepares for Trump visit

newport News shipyard_gate.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Tomorrow, President Trump will bring his pro-military message to Hampton Roads.

He'll visit the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, currently under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding.

It's expected that the President will talk about his plans to boost military spending by $54 billion, and to increase the size of the Navy's fleet to 350 ships.

After years of concerns about layoffs, it is welcome news for members of the shipyard work force.

"We need to build up the Navy anyway, and I think him coming out here and visiting everybody will be a good thing," said industrial engineer Greg Congleton. "I'm excited about it."

Of course, with federal budgets, the devil is in the details, and it remains to be seen if the President will get everything he wants from Congress when it comes to defense spending.

Still, at the United Steelworkers Local 8888 office, such talk is still cause for optimism.

"For us, that sounds like money in the bank said union president Arnold Oulaw. "I think with the 350 ship Navy, and we know that carriers and nuclear submarines are going to be a part of that. what he's talking about adding $54 billion to the defense budget, it's just good news for us, more money for all of us. Hopefully they'll share it with us."

Outlaw is facing contract negotiations with the company later this year. But for now, he is upbeat, especially when it comes to Trump's plans.

"If he can make that happen, it's good news for all of Newport News Shipbuilding," he said.

First District Representative Rob Wittman is also excited about President Trump's visit, and his plans.

The Republican, saying, in a statement:

"I support President Trump's call to increase defense spending so we can rebuild our military – especially our Navy - and provide our men and women in uniform the resources they need to complete their mission and keep America safe."

(© 2017 WVEC)