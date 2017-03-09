WVEC
Newport News to host Open House for educators

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 9:56 PM. EST March 09, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Public Schools will be hosting an open house for educators, Saturday, March 11. 

The school system is looking for talented educators to add to their teaching staff.

They will be accepting resumes for:

  • Teachers
  • Instructional Administrators
  • School Counselors
  • Library Media Specialists
  • Instructional Support Employees

Attendees will hear about all the opportunities NNPS has to offer. 

There will be two open house information sessions held that day. The first one will begin at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m. 

The event will be held at Gildersleeve Middle School at 1 Minton Dr. 

For more information, visit the NNPS website, or call (757) 881-5061. 

