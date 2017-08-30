Newport News woman shot, police searching for suspect

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- According to authorities, one woman was shot in Newport News Wednesday night.

Police received a call around 10:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of 34th Street.

One woman, identified as a 30-year-old Newport News woman, was found with a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh.

The victim claimed she was outside of the apartment talking to friends and family when they noticed a dark colored vehicle parked in the ally of Marshall Courts.

At some point, an unknown subject inside the vehicle began firing towards the victim, hitting her leg. After the victim was shot, the unknown subject continued to shoot towards the apartment building where the victim was located.

The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

