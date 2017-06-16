NFL linebacker LaRoy Reynolds hosts football camp in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk native and NFL Atlantic Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds is hosting a free youth football camp.

On Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaRoy Reynolds' "Dawg House" Youth football camp will take place at Powhatan Field.

The camp is free of charge and open to any youth from kindergarten through seniors in high school.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m.

Registration for the event has closed.

