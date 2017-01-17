Nigeria mistakenly bombs refugee camp, killing dozens

People standing next to the destuction after an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for those dislaced by Boko Haram Islaist in Rann, northeast Nigera. (Photo: Doctors Without Borders via AFP/Getty Images)

A Nigerian fighter jet battling Boko Haram militants "misfired" and bombed a refugee camp Tuesday, killing scores of people, authorities said.

The attack devastated a camp that included personnel from Doctors without Borders and the International Red Cross in Kala Balge, in the embattled Borno state in northeast Nigeria. Aid workers were among the casualties, the military said.

Doctors Without Borders, which was providing medical assistance after the attack, said it counted at least 52 dead and 120 wounded.

“This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable,” said Jean-Clément Cabrol, the group's director of operations. “The safety of civilians must be respected."

The Associated Press, citing a Borno state official who spoke on condition of anonymity, put the death toll at more than 100.

Cabrol called on all parties in the conflict to ensure safe passage of medical personnel via air and roads. Borno Governor Kashim Shettima ordered all hospitals and health agencies to standby to provide emergency medical response to victims.

The jet strike came one day after Boko Haram claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack at a university in Borno that killed a professor and a child and wounded more than a dozen people.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor told Nigerian media the military received a report about a gathering of Boko Haram terrorists in the area before launching Tuesday's strike.

“I coordinated and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem," Irabor said. “Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that other civilians were somewhere around the area and they were affected.’’

Soldiers and Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross also were "affected," Irabor said. The ICRC said at least six of its personnel were killed and another 13 wounded.

"We are coordinating medical emergency efforts with relevant authorities and other aid actors #Nigeria," the group Tweeted.

