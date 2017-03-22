Nimuno Loops aka Lego tape might be 2017's best invention

Nimuno Loops is 'Lego-compatible tape' that bends or sticks to any surface. (Photo: Nimuno Loops)

In what might be the greatest invention of 2017, a pair of designers has createdNimuno Loops (or "Lego tape" as many have called it), featuring an adhesive on one side and a toy block pattern on the other that's compatible with Legos, Mega Bloks and other toy blocks.

The Indiegogo project started out with a goal of $8,000 with three weeks left. As of Wednesday afternoon, it's approaching $1.4 million.

"I always thought we had really something big," said Anine Kirsten, one of the creators of Nimuno Loops.

Along with a reusable adhesive backing, Nimuno Loops are bendable and can be cut to fit any surface. Not only could you place them on a wall or refrigerator, users could apply them to other toys.

"There's such a big following for these construction toys because you've got people who have grown up with it," said Kirsten.

Kirsten created Nimuno Loops with Max Basler, both working as industrial designers from Cape Town, South Africa. She says they came up with the idea over a year ago, and she's been working full time on creating Nimuno Loops for the last couple months.

With $1.39 million in funding from more than 35,000 backers, Kirsten said she's focused now on the "logistics" of the project, making sure they meet the deadline to start shipping Nimuno Loops by July.

"My brain can’t really comprehend that kind of figure right now," she says. "And every time I refresh it there’s more money there. It’s exciting and it’s also nerve-wracking."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM