No flood at new hospital, Riverside says: 'Everything's fine'

(Delmarvanow.com) -- Rumors about flooding at the new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital near Onancock are exaggerated, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

"There was a leak — it wasn't a flood," said Liz Williams, Riverside spokeswoman.

A leak developed Aug. 8 on the second floor of the hospital, which opened in February.

"It did go into the ER; it was not a flood. It was a matter of stopping a leak, and they replaced a ceiling tile," Williams said, adding, "There was not fire department (response) or any of that."

The leak did not disrupt any patient care.

"Everything's fine," she said.

Questions about flooding at the hospital were raised by Eastern Shore residents as they were discussing on Facebook the news that Riverside's nursing home facility in Parksley is slated to close in October due to "multiple building issues."

Riverside Shore Rehabilitation Center, which dates to 1967, has had recurrent flooding and other problems recently, including a lightning strike, according to Riverside officials.



In the most recent flooding incident at the nursing home, a local fire department came to assist after water came into the building, said Ed Heckler, Riverside vice president of Lifelong Health.

Riverside announced Aug. 22 it will operate the facility until Oct. 21. Closing the nursing home affects 89 long-term residents and 128 employees.

Another 12 residents are expected to be discharged before the facility closes.

Accomack County officials have called a meeting to discuss the nursing home's closing. The meeting is Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School, at 24501 Parksley Road in Parksley.

The nursing home was owned by the county at one time and was called Accomack County Nursing Home. It became a part of the independently owned Shore Memorial Hospital in the late 1990s. When Shore Memorial Hospital affiliated with Riverside Health System in 2009, the facility became a part of Riverside.

