No snow day for guards at Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON D. C. (WVEC) – While much of Hampton Roads is dealing with strong winds, Washington D.C. is dealing with inches of snow.



The winter storm shut down schools and businesses, but some people didn't get a snow day.



That included the guards at the Arlington National Cemetery.



24-hours a day and 365-days a year, the guards are always at their post, no matter the weather.



Hundreds of visitors made their way to D.C. despite the weather.



Zach Frangules took it all in for the very first time. He came down from Massachusetts, so he's used to a little snow.



“It shows it means a lot to this country,” Frangules says. “People are willing to do anything to come respect these soldiers.”



Students from Spearman Junior High in Texas didn't let a little snow put their trip on ice either.



“I think it's cool no matter the condition they will still come out here and do this,” one student says.



